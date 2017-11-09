Suspected poachers arrested, Klaserie Hoedspruit

The Police in Hoedspruit arrested four suspects aged between 25 and 43 years for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition at Klaserie outside Hoedspruit this week.

The Police intercepted the suspects and arrested them when they were en route to go and hunt protected species on a farm outside Hoedspruit.

During this arrest, the following were recovered, a 308 Rifle, 6 rifle live rounds of ammunition.

The suspects will appear before the Hoedspruit Magistrate Court soon.

Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News