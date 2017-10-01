Suspect sought for intimidation of executive mayor, Polokwane

The Police Provincial Detectives have launched a manhunt for the suspect involved in a case of intimidation where the Polokwane Executive Mayor was threatened with death and violence by a certain man.

It is alleged that on 28 and 29 September 2017, the complainant received threatening messages through her cell phone from a certain man that he want to kill her and also burn her house.

The motive behind this threats is still unknown but the Police investigations will tell as they are still unfolding.

The suspect in this matter was identified, there is no arrest yet but the manhunt is still on.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

