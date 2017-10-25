Suspect in court after murder of SAPS officer, Louis Trichardt

The arrested suspect, Fhumulani Simali (30), appeared before the Louis Trichardt Margistrate Court on 24 October 2017, on three charges being murder, theft out of motor vehicle and assault GBH.

He was remanded in custody with no bail until 1 November 2017 for bail application and for further Police investigations.

The deceased in this matter was identified as Detective Warrant Officer Andrew Nthabeleni Mudau (59) who was attached to the SAPS Makhado Detectives Unit.

The member was allegedly murdered by this suspect who was sought for Assault GBH and Theft out of motor vehicle. It is understood the police were following up information after cases of theft out of motor vehicle and assault GBH were reported against the suspect.

The information led police to a house in the town Louis Trichardt The suspect became violent when the police wanted to arrest him and stabbed this Detective Warrant Officer who later died in hospital.

The 30 year old suspect was arrested after he was cornered and subdued in the house.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

