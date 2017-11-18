SAPS members manhandle SABC journalists, Beitbridge

The Provincial management of the South African Police Service in Limpopo has taken note of the incident that took place this morning where our members were allegedly seen manhandling journalists of the SABC during the “Morning Live” program at Beitbridge border post.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemns the actions of these members and would like to take this opportunity to assure members of the community in general and the SABC in particular that the police are not in any way mandated to harass or manhandle any member of the media.

“We have a vibrant Corporate Communication Component of the South African Police Service in the province whose members have for some time now cultivated a sound working relationship with journalists from all media houses”, said General Ledwaba.

“As members of the South African Police Service, we unreservedly respect the constitution of the Republic of South Africa with all its limitations and we have the responsibility of protecting all citizens, including journalists. We however regard what happened this morning as an isolated incident which does not represent the general behaviour of members of the South African Police Service”, concluded General Ledwaba.

The police will conduct an internal investigation into the matter with a view of taking corrective measures.

