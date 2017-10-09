SAPS Colonel shot and killed, security guards robbed of firearms

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned in the strongest possible terms, the attacks and killing of Police Officers.

This condemnation is emanating from incidents of murder, attempted murder and robbery with a firearm which occurred from 8 October 2017 at about 20:45 until the morning of 9 October 2017, at Vuwani and Waterval Policing areas outside Thohouandou.

During these incidents, a Lieutenant Colonel attached to the Thohoyandou VIS was shot and killed and a Constable attached to the Thohoyandou Public Order Police was shot and injured.

It is alleged that the Lieutenat Colonel arrived at his home from work when he was attacked, shot and killed by unknown two suspects and the state vehicle which he was travelling with, was robbed.

The Police was summoned and mobilized other Stations and the Public Order Police who reacted swiftly and followed the suspects. While the manhunt was unfolding, reports were received that the same suspects have attacked the security guards from Mpheni clinic, Watervaal clinic, Mbhokota clinic and Bungeni health center where four firearm were robbed from each security guard and subsequently, in the early hours of this morning at about 00:45, the same group of suspects were spotted next to the University of Venda.

They were immediately pursued and the motor vehicle chase ensued and during that process, there was cross fire between the Police and these suspects where one Constable attached to the Public Order Police was shot and seriously injured.

The Provincial Commissioner has established a Special Task Team composed of the Crime Intelligence, the Provincial and Local Detectives which are following these criminals around the clock.

“The attack on Police Officers, is an attack to the State, the SAPS cannot afford to lose members due to acts of criminalities by these unscrupulous individuals who want to turn this Province into a banana Place and as such, we are going to leave no stone unturned until everybody involved in this chain of incidents is brought to book,” concluded General Ledwaba.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s involved in this incidents, may contact Captain Mashamaite at 0716759928, the nearest Police Station, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

