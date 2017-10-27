Rural safety strategy launched, Hoedspruit

Rural safety strategy launched, Hoedspruit. Photo: SAPS
Rural safety strategy launched, Hoedspruit. Photo: SAPS

The Provincial Operation “UYA PAMWE”, meaning “we are together” was conducted in the Hoedspruit policing area outside Phalaborwa.

The operation was composed of members from the SAPS Provincial Units, Cluster and Stations, Hoedspruit Farm Watchers, Town Watchers, Department of Home Affairs, Traffic and the Private Securities such as the Anti Poaching Unit and Pro track.

The Operation was followed by an outreach program at the local NG Church where the Deputy Provincial Commissioner of Policing, Major General Jan Scheerpers addressed the Farming communities on crime trends and partnership Policing.

Following the Provincial launch of Rural Safety Strategy, the implementation will be rolled out and implemented in all the Clusters through the Joint Crime Prevention Operations and outreach programs as an endeavor to eradicate all the criminal elements within the Farming communities.

