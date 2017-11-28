Relentless ‘dumping of babies’ in toilets and bins in the spotlight

The South African Police Service in this Province has noted with great concern the apparent prevalence of cases of new born babies being thrown into pit toilets and rubbish bins by their mothers.

This after numerous reports were received and others resulting in deaths of infants. This is also despite campaigns conducted in an effort to raise awareness on structures within the Saps and the sister Departments.

A 32 year old mentally ill woman was arrested in Ga-Mahwai village in the Matlala policing area outside Polokwane on allegations that after giving birth to a baby boy, she threw the baby into a pit toilet.

It is alleged that on 14 November 2017, the suspect’s grandmother was frantically alarmed by the baby’s screams inside the pit toilet and immediately notified the Police and the EMS who reacted swiftly and rescued the infant after which the baby was taken to the hospital but he later passed on.

The suspect has appeared before Matlala Periodical Court for murder, she was released on warning and the case was postponed until the 18th of December 2017 for further Police investigations.

Meanwhile the Police in Magatle outside Lebowakgomo have arrested a 24 year old woman for a similar offence after she allegedly gave birth to a baby boy. The baby was thrown inside a pit toilet in Ga-Rafiri village.

The Police were notified, reacted swiftly and rescued the infant who is currently recuperating in hospital.

The suspect is due to appear before the Magatle Periodical Court soon on a charge of attempted murder.

The Provincial Commissioner Lt.General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned these acts of violence especially in the duration of the 16 days of Activism of no violence against women and children.

The General has further sent a stern warning to those taking part in this heinous acts that they will be dealt with harshly without compromise.

Mothers are supposed to be the nurturers and protectors of children. It is now becoming a regular tendency and members of the community are advised to consult the helping professions for family problems and some are offering these services for free such as the Department of Social Development, concluded General Ledwaba.

