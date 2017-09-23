Possible armed robbery foiled, 7 arrested, Thohoyandou

The fight against Trio Crimes was taken to another level when seven suspects were stopped in their tracks and nabbed by a team of dedicated members during Crime Intelligence driven “Operation Gijima”.

The police received valuable information about a group of armed suspects who were planning to commit an armed robbery at Tswinga in Thohoyandou policing area.

The information was then operationalized under “Operation Gijima”, comprising members of the Tactical Response Team, the Provincial K9, Thohoyandou and Makhado Visible Policing. The prompt action by members of this Team led to the arrest of seven men aged between 37 and 44.

The suspects were all apprehended from their hideouts in the area. During the arrest, three pistols and two vehicles with falsified registration number plates were confiscated. The possibility exists that the suspects could be linked to other cases.

The arrest of these suspects will send a strong message to other criminals out there that the police have eyes and ears everywhere and will not hesitate to act upon an information on any criminal activity.

The suspects will soon appear in Thohoyandou magistrate court on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, Possession of illegal firearms and Possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

