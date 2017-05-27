Police seek Bela-Bela bus robbers

The police have launched a manhunt for four (4) suspects who shot a bus driver and robbed the passengers of cash and cellphones.

The incident took place last night at about 22:30 when a Phola Coaches bus with 49 passengers and traveling along the N1 north, stopped just after passing the Mantsole Traffic weigh bridge.

They were then accosted by four gun-wielding suspects. The suspects shot the driver in the leg and ordered him to drive further and take the Bela-Bela off-ramp. They then ordered the driver to stop during which the passengers were robbed. One passenger was stabbed and injured during the robbery.

The suspects were seen jumping into a white bakkie and fled in the northerly direction. The injured driver and passenger were taken to hospital.

The bus was traveling from Johannesburg to Moria outside Polokwane.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is requested to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop at 0860010111.

