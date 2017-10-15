Police launch manhunt for ATM blast suspects, Letsitele

The Police in Letsitele outside Tzaneen have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects responsible for blowing up two ATMs in the Letsitele CBD.

It is alleged that a group of unknown armed suspects tied up the petrol attendants and blew up the FNB and Capitec ATMs.

It is not clear yet whether they took any money from the machines. A security vehicle was shot at when responding to an alarm before the criminals fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in these incidents, may contact Lt Col Cecil Machimani at 082 451 7181 or the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

Police investigations are still continuing.

