Operation Zonke nets 84 suspects dealing in drugs

In a concerted effort to rid the communities of drugs and substance related crimes that are the biggest crime generators in the Province, various Police Units comprising of Crime Intelligence Unit, the Narcotic Task Team, the Provincial Drug Unit and the Provincial Detectives embarked on joint intelligence driven operations until early Saturday morning 11 November.

The operations achieved positive results, mainly in the crime infested areas where 84 suspects were arrested for possession of and dealing in drugs.

Sting operations alone at the identified areas netted 59 suspect’s aged between 20 and 49 years old were arrested in the various Clusters sporadically and recovered an assortment of drugs including, 18,5 grams of nyaope and cat, 80 sachets of nyaope, 36 boxes of dagga, 199 packets of dagga, 170 dagga plants and two suspected stolen vehicles.

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the operational members for their Sterling efforts in making our communities safer.

This Province cannot become a drug haven therefore police remain committed in clamping down on all drug syndicates, concluded General Ledwaba.

The arrested suspects will be appearing before the various Magistrate Courts throughout the Province.

