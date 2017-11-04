One man critical another injured after Tzaneen farm attack

A man is in a critical condition after he sustained a gunshot wound to his groin and another man sustained minor injuries after being attacked on a farm on Deerpark road just outside of Tzaneen last night.

At approximately 22h00, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and treated the two farm workers, believed to be between the ages of 50 to 60 years, for their wounds.

Both men were transported to Van Velden Hospital for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene to conduct an investigation into this incident.

South Africa Today – South Africa News