One man critical another injured after Tzaneen farm attack

Arrive Alive

0
bloody-hand
Two injured after Tzaneen farm attack.

A man is in a critical condition after he sustained a gunshot wound to his groin and another man sustained minor injuries after being attacked on a farm on Deerpark road just outside of Tzaneen last night.

At approximately 22h00, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and treated the two farm workers, believed to be between the ages of 50 to 60 years, for their wounds.

Both men were transported to Van Velden Hospital for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene to conduct an investigation into this incident.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 3 arrested after brutal robbery, kidnapping and mu... The Police in Rakgoadi outside Groblersdal have arrested three suspects aged between 24 and 41, two of which are married, for a murder incident which ...
Another ‘educator’ arrested for rape o... The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba is again condemning the prevalence of incidents of sexual offences perpetrated against mi...
Hawks nab administrator on 91 counts of fraud, Tza... Irene Pienaar (55) appeared briefly at the Tzaneen Magistrates’ Court facing 91 counts of fraud. She was granted R2000 bail with strict court con...
Municipal ward councillor arrested for corruption,... A 35 year old Polokwane municipality ward Councillor has been arrested by the Limpopo Hawks Serious Corruption Unit for alleged corruption. The sus...