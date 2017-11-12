Nephew (19) strangles and rapes aunt (64), Makgophong

The South African Police Service in this Province condemns in the strongest possible terms the violent attacks perpetrated against the elderly.

This condemnation follows the arrest of a 19 year old boy for the gruesome incident of rape which occurred in the early hours of Saturday 11 November 2017, at about 03:30 at Makgophong Village.

It is alleged a 64 year old woman was attacked and raped by her nephew after she heard a knock at the door and after opening the door, she was surprised to find him wearing only his underwear.

He grabbed and strangled her until she fell unconscious and he subsequently raped her.

The suspect will appear before the local Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, Monday 13 November 2017 on a charge of rape.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

