Municipal ward councillor arrested for corruption, Polokwane

A 35 year old Polokwane municipality ward Councillor has been arrested by the Limpopo Hawks Serious Corruption Unit for alleged corruption.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday 31 October 2017, after the Hawks received a tip off about the suspect who was allegedly soliciting bribes from job seekers.

A trap was set at the municipal offices and the suspect was then nabbed after she received a R2000 bribe from an undercover member.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court soon.

