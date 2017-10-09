Motorcycle riders campaign against farm murders

An organization called BRAFM (Bike Riders Against Farm Murders), where farmers in Northern Transvaal remain grateful for their open campaign against farm murders.

The group of motorcyclists crossed the Northern Transvaal last weekend, having traveled through the Eastern Transvaal.

They stop at almost every police station to hand in a memorandum to the station commander protesting against farm attacks. The station commander acknowledged receipt, and the idea is to eventually hand over all the acknowledgments with the memorandum to the national police commissioner.

The bikers were received in most towns with open arms, and farmers, community policing forums (CPF) and other interested parties met them outside the town and accompanied them to the police station.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News