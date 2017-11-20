Micro plane crashes on mountain top, pilot dies, Mokopane

The Police in Mahwelereng near Mokopane are investigating an inquest case following the plane crash incident which occurred on 18 November 2017, at Blinkwater area near Mosesetjane village on top of the mountain.

It is alleged that two people were flying in a Micro aeroplane from Mokopane Airport, on the way, this plane crashed on top of the mountain.

The Police were summoned and reacted swiftly together with all the relevant role players and the search ensued.

The Search and Rescue Team failed to reach the accident scene because it was not accessible until back up was sought from the SANDF where the body of the deceased was successfully retrieved.

The wreckage of the aircraft was later found with both occupants still inside.

The deceased who was the pilot identified as Nick Daniels aged 37 from Mokopane and a 46 year old man who was a passenger from Benoni sustained minor injuries.

He was airlifted by the Millitary helicopter to Johannesburg hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of this accident is unknown but the investigations will tell as they are still continuing.

