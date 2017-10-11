Medical doctor arrested for raping a 17 year old patient

The Police in Ritavi outside Tzaneen have arrested a 52 year old man who is a medical doctor for raping a 17 year old girl who was his patient.

It is alleged that on the 9 October 2017,at about 16:00, the 17 year old girl went to the suspect’s surgery in Nkoankoa Township for consultation.

On arrival, she was called in the consultation room and the suspect started examining her and during that process, the suspect then raped her.

The matter was later reported to the Police who reacted swiftly and started with their preliminary investigations until the suspect was later arrested.

The suspect will appear before the Nkoankoa Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 October 2017 on a charge of rape.

Police Investigations still continues.

South Africa Today – South Africa News