Medical doctor arrested for raping a 17 year old patient

0
Medical doctor arrested for raping a 17 year old patient
Medical doctor arrested for raping a 17 year old patient

The Police in Ritavi outside Tzaneen have arrested a 52 year old man who is a medical doctor for raping a 17 year old girl who was his patient.

It is alleged that on the 9 October 2017,at about 16:00, the 17 year old girl went to the suspect’s surgery in Nkoankoa Township for consultation.

On arrival, she was called in the consultation room and the suspect started examining her and during that process, the suspect then raped her.

The matter was later reported to the Police who reacted swiftly and started with their preliminary investigations until the suspect was later arrested.

The suspect will appear before the Nkoankoa Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 October 2017 on a charge of rape.

Police Investigations still continues.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Two sentenced to life imprisonment for killing of ... The Polokwane High Court has on Monday 9 October 2017, sentenced Thomas Nunu Makanye (33), and Simon Setwanye Monakedi (37), to life imprisonment for ...
Senior police officer shot and killed A senior police officer was killed in the Venda area, and his state vehicle was stolen. The police come within reach of the suspects at a Venda Uni...
Colonel hijacking and murder case, vehicle and fir... The deceased in this matter was identified as Lieutenant Colonel Phineas Marubini Mamatsiari (55) from Dzwerani Village who was attached to Vehicle Cr...
EFF intimidates farmers A case of severe intimidation occurred on a farm in the Dendron area this weekend. A group of people dressed in EFF clothing and colors arrived on ...