A warrant of arrest has been issued for Masilo Elias Gafane (31).

Anyone who knows his whereabouts, may contact Captain Boshomane at 079894550, Sergeant Kubayi at 0716020268 or Sergeant Makola’ at 0716015174.

Alternatively, crime Stop can also be contacted on 08600 1011 or the nearest Police Station.

