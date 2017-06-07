Manhunt for suspects after he stabbed elderly woman

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspects after he allegedly stabbed an 83-year-old woman to death and assaulted the woman’s grandchildren.

According to information, the suspects brutally killed an 83-year-old woman and attempted to kill her two young grandchildren, aged 07 and 13 years, at Matanda Village in Rabali Zone 3. The deceased was left at her home with her two grandchildren by her niece who went to attend a funeral at a nearby village. When she came back, she found the two injured children and her deceased grandmother with multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

The suspect is reported to be the niece’s partner and he is still on the run. The motive behind this attack and killing is still unknown. The Police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information may contact Lieutenant Colonel Colonel William Ramokhubedu at 0824998389, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

