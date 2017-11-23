Hijacking syndicate intercepted wearing police uniform, Polokwane

In a concerted effort to fight incidents of Trio crimes in this Province head on as part of the Festive Seasons Operations, the ongoing Intelligence Led Joint operations have yielded positive results.

A Trio Crime syndicate was intercepted on the afternoon of 22 November 2017, along Polokwane and Mogwadi Road during a sting operation led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner Detection, Major General Bafana Linda composed of various Police Units being the Provincial Tracking Team, the Crime Intelligent, the K9 Unit and the Mounted Unit.

During this interception, four suspects aged between 27 and 43 were arrested, some wearing Traffic Police Uniform while they were pretending to conduct the point duty as if they are real Traffic Police Office whereas they are waiting for a particular company car transporting valuable items to hijack it.

Before they could execute their heinous plan, the Police pounced on them and arrested them.

The vehicle they were using was had false number plates and various assortment of Traffic Insignia and clothing were recovered.

The Saps Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended these Teams of Police Officers for the job well done.

These suspect’s will appear before the Pololwane Magistrate Court soon on various charges ranging from conspiracy to commit car hijacking to that of impersonating Police.

The Police investigations are continuing.

