Hijacking syndicate intercepted wearing police uniform, Polokwane

0
Hijacking syndicate intercepted wearing police uniform, Polokwane
Hijacking syndicate intercepted wearing police uniform, Polokwane

In a concerted effort to fight incidents of Trio crimes in this Province head on as part of the Festive Seasons Operations, the ongoing Intelligence Led Joint operations have yielded positive results.

A Trio Crime syndicate was intercepted on the afternoon of 22 November 2017, along Polokwane and Mogwadi Road during a sting operation led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner Detection, Major General Bafana Linda composed of various Police Units being the Provincial Tracking Team, the Crime Intelligent, the K9 Unit and the Mounted Unit.

During this interception, four suspects aged between 27 and 43 were arrested, some wearing Traffic Police Uniform while they were pretending to conduct the point duty as if they are real Traffic Police Office whereas they are waiting for a particular company car transporting valuable items to hijack it.

Before they could execute their heinous plan, the Police pounced on them and arrested them.

The vehicle they were using was had false number plates and various assortment of Traffic Insignia and clothing were recovered.

The Saps Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended these Teams of Police Officers for the job well done.

These suspect’s will appear before the Pololwane Magistrate Court soon on various charges ranging from conspiracy to commit car hijacking to that of impersonating Police.

The Police investigations are continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Farm house burglary, 14 firearms stolen, Villa Nor... The police at Villa Nora outside Lephalale have launched a manhunt for about three unknown suspects who broke into a farm house in Villa Nora policing...
Police launch manhunt for escapees, Polokwane The Police in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for the awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Police holding cells on the morning of 20 Novemb...
Farmer fatally shot, daughter escapes unharmed, Ho... The Police in Hoedspruit have launched a manhunt for three unknown suspects involved in a farm attack which occurred on 19 November 2017 at about 20:3...
Micro plane crashes on mountain top, pilot dies, M... The Police in Mahwelereng near Mokopane are investigating an inquest case following the plane crash incident which occurred on 18 November 2017, at Bl...