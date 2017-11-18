Hijacking shoot out, Police kill one wound one, Laersdrift

The determination of members of the South African Police Service in the fight against Trio Crimes (car hijacking, business robbery and house robbery) yielded positive results when two suspects were arrested soon after hijacking a vehicle in the Laersdrift policing area.

The 35 year old victim from Haarteles in Roossenekal allegedly offered three suspects a lift and when there were about to reach their destination, one of them suddenly produced a firearm, ordered the driver to stop and immediately thereafter, forcefully pulled him out of the vehicle. They then drove in the direction of Groblersdal.

The police were Informed, reacted swiftly and gave chase. Reinforcements were summoned that resulted in members of TRT (Tactical Response Team) joining in the car chase. As they were about to enter Groblerdal, the fleeing hijackers allegedly started firing at the police who in turn fired back, fatally wounding one of the suspects and seriously injuring the second one.

The third suspect is an amputee who uses crutches and he immediately surrendered.

The hijacked vehicle was recovered and an unlicensed firearm was confiscated.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended all members who were involved in the operation for their swiftness in responding this serious crime. “This arrest should send a clear message that the police are determined to respond accordingly when faced with a confrontational situation and will not hesitate to make use of their firearms when fired upon,” concluded General Ledwaba.

The arrested suspect will appear in Groblersdal magistrate court soon.

