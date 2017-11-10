Hawks swoop on heroine dealer, Modimolle

0
A 37 year old suspect is expected to appear at the Modimolle Magistrate Court for possession of drugs.

The suspect was arrested in a joint operation between the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit, Crime Intelligence, Modimolle K9 Unit and Vehicle Identification Section at the Kranskop tollgate just outside Modimolle.

Intelligence was received about a vehicle that was en route from Pretoria to Modimolle to deliver drugs.

During the search of the vehicle members seized heroine estimated at R10 000 and it was also discovered that the engine number of the vehicle the suspect was allegedly tempered with.

