Hawks swoop on 2 drug dealers, Naboomspruit

0
Hawks swoop on 2 drug dealers, Naboomspruit
Hawks swoop on 2 drug dealers, Naboomspruit

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit members arrested two suspects aged 41 and 48 for allegedly dealing in drugs on Tuesday 21 November 2017.

The duo was arrested after Hawks members received information about a vehicle that was allegedly en route from Gauteng to Limpopo to deliver drugs.

The Hawks reacted swiftly on the information and spotted the alleged vehicle in Mookgopong (Naboomspruit) where it was immediately stopped. During the search of the vehicle, CAT drugs with an estimated street value of R300 000-00 was seized.

Both suspects are expected to appear before the Mookgopong Magistrate Court on 23 November 2017 whilst investigations continue.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Vehicle testing station owner nabbed for bribery, ... A 32 year old suspect is expected to appear at the Polokwane Magistrate Court for alleged bribery. The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Unit obtained info...
Hijacking syndicate intercepted wearing police uni... In a concerted effort to fight incidents of Trio crimes in this Province head on as part of the Festive Seasons Operations, the ongoing Intelligence L...
Farm house burglary, 14 firearms stolen, Villa Nor... The police at Villa Nora outside Lephalale have launched a manhunt for about three unknown suspects who broke into a farm house in Villa Nora policing...
Police launch manhunt for escapees, Polokwane The Police in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for the awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Police holding cells on the morning of 20 Novemb...