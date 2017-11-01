Hawks nab administrator on 91 counts of fraud, Tzaneen

Irene Pienaar (55) appeared briefly at the Tzaneen Magistrates’ Court facing 91 counts of fraud.

She was granted R2000 bail with strict court conditions.

Between 2014 and 2016, Pienaar was employed by Johan Steyn Attorneys as a financial administrator. The company noticed irregularities on its finances after conducting a financial audit.

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit for investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect after it was established that she allegedly transferred monies paid by clients into her personal bank account.

The suspect will appear again at the same court on 7 December 2017.

