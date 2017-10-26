Farmers assist in arrest of 3 after farm attack, Roosenekal

In a relentless effort to eradicate incidents of farm attacks in this Province, the Intelligent Led Joint Strategic approach as part of the Rural Safety Strategy, has yielded positive results.

It is alleged that six armed suspects wearing balaclavas attacked a farmer at his house in the Roosenekal Policing area outside Groblersdal.

They started shooting randomly before they fled on foot without taking anything and there were no injuries and fatalities during this incident.

The Police were summoned and reacted swiftly with backup from the SAPS Air wing and Farmers. Subsequently, three suspects were arrested within a short space of time and one firearm with four rounds of ammunition were seized.

The arrested suspects aged 24, 27 and 32 years old are from Praktiseer, Ga-Malekana and Riba cross villages in the Burgersfort Cluster and will appear before the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of attempted robbery, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The profiling of these suspects and the origin of the recovered firearm is still being determined through the on-going investigations.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the team of Police Officers including the Air Wing and the Farmers who were involved in this matter, for reacting swiftly and arresting the suspects within a short space of time. “We hope that this achievement will lead us to a possible stability in the farming communities in that area. The arrest of this criminals, should send a clear message to all the criminals who are still targeting the farming communities that our crime fighting machinery are up and running and as a result, we are going to deal with them mercilessly and without compromise,” concluded General Ledwaba.

South Africa Today – South Africa News