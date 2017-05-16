Farmer shot through window of his residence

The Police in Roedtan outside Modimolle arrested three suspects, aged between 23 and 31 years, in connection with a robbery which occurred during a farm attack at Klipgat farm on Monday, May 15.

It is alleged that in the early hours of the morning, these suspects broke and entered a farmhouse while an elderly couple was sleeping.

The farmer Sam Liversage (68) after hearing some strange noises went out to check what was happening. It was through a window that the suspects shot him in the upper body and fled on foot.

The Police and community safety were alerted and reacted swiftly which resulted in the arrests of the suspects. One firearm was recovered.

Liversage was later rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The suspects will appear before Modimolle Magistrate Court soon.

Police investigations are still continuing.

