Farmer retaliates after invasion, shoots 1, Roodekuil

The Police in Bela-Bela have arrested three suspects who were involved in the farm attack which occurred in the Roodekuil area on 26 November 2017, in the afternoon at about 16:00.

It is alleged that eight armed suspects traveling with two cars entered the house, tied up the three victims and robbed them of several items including firearms, money, jewelry, computers, cellphones and electrical appliances before they fled the scene.

While they were fleeing, the farmer saw them and gave chase along the Roodekuil gravel road, the suspects fired several shots to the farmer’s vehicle and he retaliated resulting in one suspect being shot and two others were subsequently arrested in the bushes near Platrivier shop.

During the arrest, some robbed items were recovered and the search for the remaining suspects and robbed items including the firearms is still continuing.

The arrested suspects aged between 25 and 37 years will appear before Bela-Bela Magistrate Court soon on charges of house robbery and attempted murder.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

