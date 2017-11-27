Farm worker fatally shoots himself with darting gun, Saamboubrug

The police have opened an inquest docket after a farm worker was killed on Friday 24 November 2017, when he allegedly shot himself with a darting gun on a farm at Saamboubrug north of Lephalale.

It is alleged that a buffalo escaped from its enclosure and strayed into the neighboring farm where the deceased was employed.

A 45 year old game farmer, who is the owner of the animal entered this farm, searching for it. He was allegedly accompanied by his 28 year old employee and both were then joined by the deceased.

According to preliminary report, the alleged freak accident happened when the deceased, a 30 year old Zimbabwean allegedly shot himself at about 09h00 while walking in the company of the two, tracking down this buffalo.

He immediately started shivering and was rushed to a hospital in Polokwane where he later died at about 12h00, apparently due to the effect of the animal darting substance. The matter was then reported at Polokwane police station.

A case of Culpable Homicide will be registered at Saamboubrug against the game farmer for allegedly handing over the darting gun to the deceased who did not have the necessary license.

A possible charge under the provisions of the Firearms Controls Act will also be preferred against the framer.

Legal gun owners are once again warned to always adhere to laws governing the handling of firearms as the police will not hesitate to take strong actions against non-compliance.

Police investigations into the circumstances of the shooting are continuing.

