A farm attack occurred in Klipgat in the Thabazimbi district in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday 9 August 2017.

Apparently, two workers struck the owner of the farm who managed to defend himself from the assault.

Both suspects were arrested, and stolen goods were recovered and seized.

The community, the HPG security company, and the police have worked together to arrest the suspects.

South Africa Today – South Africa News