Farm attacks, bikers continue with awareness campaign. Photo: SAPS

Members of the 911 Bikers, toured through the Limpopo Province this weekend raising awareness on Rural Safety, mainly farm attacks, led by Pastor. TJ. Mare.

They arrived in Makhado and welcomed by the Station Commander Colonel Mabatha, the Station Management, Farm watchers, Sector Crime Forum members and the CPF.

In Thohoyandou, as part of their main motive of strengthening a solid relationship between the Police and the Farmers, a dedicated Team of about 25 Bikers handed the Memorandum of Appreciation to the Thohoyandou Station Commander Brigadier S.W Mashava, who was accompanied by the CPF Chairperson of the Station Mr Netshiombo, SAPS members and Community members.

