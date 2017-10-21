Farm attack, owner kills one attacker in shoot out, Westenburg

The Police in Westenburg in the outskirts of Polokwane have launched a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects who attacked a man at his small holding on the night of 19 October 2017 at about 23:30.

It is alleged that the owner of the small holding was alerted by the dogs that were barking upon which he went outside to investigate. He saw two unknown suspects armed with firearms walking outside his house.

He took his rifle and fired a warning shot and the suspects ran away. It is alleged they later came back shortly after the incident and started to shoot randomly into the house, damaging the glass door. The owner then fired back and subsequently, one suspect aged around 30’s was fatally shot.

The other suspects ran away and disappeared into the bushes.

Nothing was robbed or stolen during this incident. The deceased is still unknown.

A case of House robbery and attempted murder has been opened for investigation. The police will also open an inquest docked in relation to the suspect who was shot dead.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this incident and who can assist in the identification of the deceased suspect may contact Captain Wilson Dikgale at 082 565 8566 or the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

