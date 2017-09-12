Farm attack, murders in Zebediela, 7 Arrested

In a relentless effort to deal with incidents of trio crimes including farm attacks in this Province, the Tactical Joint Task Team composed of the Provincial Tracking Team, Detectives and Crime Intelligence Unit, made a major breakthrough in cracking this case by arresting seven suspects in Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalanga Provinces last week.

The arrested suspects were identified as follows, Mhlabane Bheki (30), Mbuyane Mpho Panuel (33), Nkosi Dumisani (33), Shabane Ntando (29), Mlazi Sfiso (36), Bhokodisa Vision (42) and Phiri Nhlanhla Willis (37).

During the arrests, one firearm, magazine and ammunition were recovered. The origin of this firearm is still being determined through the on-going Police investigations.

It is alleged that during the night of the 19 August 2017, an unknown number of suspects attacked an elderly couple in their house at Immerpan Farm near Zebediela outside Mokopane.

Their bodies were discovered the morning of 20 August 2017 at about 09:00 by the family with the multiple gunshot wounds. Their hands were tied and the Police were notified and subsequently a manhunt ensued until this major breakthrough was made.

The deceased were identified as Pieter van Zyl (69) and Mathilda van Zyl (66).

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Jim Ledwaba has commended this Team of Police Officers for the determination manifested during this operation. The cracking of this horrific incident within a short space of time, will go a long way in reducing the levels of crime, especially trio crimes in this Province, concluded General Ledwaba.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

