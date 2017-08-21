Farm attack, elderly couple murdered, Kalkpoort

The Police in Zebediela outside Mokopane have launched a massive manhunt for unknown armed suspects following a farm attack and 2 counts of murder which occurred in the early hours of the morning of 20 August 2017, at Kalkpoort Game Farm.

It is alleged that the couple, Piet en Tilla van Zyl, aged 66 and 69 were asleep at the farm when the suspects broke down the door and ransacked the house.

The couple were shot and killed by the suspects. Their bodies were discovered by a family member later that morning at about 09:00 upon which police were summoned to the scene.

At this stage, it is not clear what was taken by the suspects during the robbery. Police investigations continue.

The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect’s, may contact Lieutenant Colonel Sekanka at 082 565 8505 or the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number on 0860010111 or the SMS Crime Line at 32211.

