Elderly woman brutally murdered on farm

The Police in Roossenekal outside Groblersdal are on a massive manhunt for the suspects who brutally killed an elderly woman at a farm in this area on 12 May 2017.

The deceased, aged 78 was found dead at Paddadam farm with multiple wounds to her body.

Our premilinary investigations have revealed that the suspects were travelling in a white Toyota hilux VVTI with unknown registration numbers.

Police investigations continue.

Anyone with information about these suspects may contact Detective Warrant Officer Samson Maseko at 082 318 9883 or the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

