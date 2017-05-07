Elderly man brutally assaulted and tortured with hot iron

Mr. Daan Viljoen, a 73-year-old victim of a farm attack at his home in Southdown plots, Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, was fortunate to survive the horrific ordeal.

The local community newspaper, Zoutpansberger, reported that Mr. Paul de Beer who rents a room at ‘Oom’ Daan’s house returned from a fishing trip around 08H00 on Saturday morning and went to rest for a while. While in his room situated on the second floor of the house, he woke up and heard Oom Daan say, “I swear to God, you can kill me,” and then he heard other unknown voices. Paul realized that Oom Daan was being threatened and attacked. Paul immediately phoned the community security who arrived on the scene within ten minutes.

By the time the security arrived the four suspects had fled on foot.

De Beer said that the suspects tortured Oom Daan with a hot iron, tied him up with wire, kicked him, and beat him before shoving a gun in his face, and when they pulled the trigger, the gun jammed.

Before fleeing, the suspects managed to open the safe and stole a hunting rifle and a shotgun.

Oom Daan, a widower, was taken to the Louis Trichardt Private Hospital for medical treatment.

The police and farming security cordoned off the farm and began a search for the suspects, cutting through dense bushes but they are still at large.

The police are investigating the incident.

