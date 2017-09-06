Eight suspects arrested for farm murder in Roedtan

Eight suspects were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Piet and Tilla van Zyl in Roedtan in Limpopo.

Sakkie Louwrens, director of the Heritage Protection Group (HPG), who combats crime, said six suspects were arrested in Hazyview in Mpumalanga, one in Mookgophong (Naboomspruit) and the 8th suspect in Lenasia, Gauteng.

According to Louwrens, it is still not known if the suspects are linked to the murder, but a complete investigation must still be completed. The men will remain in custody until the interrogation process has been finalized.

Louwrens said about R40 000 in cash found in the suspect’s possession was also confiscated. However, it is not yet known where the money comes from.

Maroela Media reported earlier that the Van Zyl couple was found dead on their farm on August 20 by a relative.

An unknown group of suspects apparently broke the couple’s bedroom door and overpowered them. The suspects held the couple at gunpoint and plundered the house. The attackers shot the couple moments before they fled. The victims’ bodies were found in the house at 09:00 on Sunday.

The family has since offered an R100 000 reward to anyone who can provide more information about this incident to the family or police.

The police in Limpopo could not confirm the arrests immediately, and Maroela Media is waiting for confirmation.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Maroela Media

