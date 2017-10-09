EFF intimidates farmers

A case of severe intimidation occurred on a farm in the Dendron area this weekend.

A group of people dressed in EFF clothing and colors arrived on a farm and tried to intimidate and entice residents into racial conflicts. Their efforts failed.

Nevertheless, a complaint of intimidation and trespassing is believed to have been lodged with the SAPS.

Farmers are advised to keep gates closed and not to engage in an argument but to write down the vehicle registration number, including details such as color and model, and then file a complaint with the local police.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

