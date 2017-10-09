EFF intimidates farmers

Die Vryburger

0
EFF intimidates farmers - Image - Die Vryburger

A case of severe intimidation occurred on a farm in the Dendron area this weekend.

A group of people dressed in EFF clothing and colors arrived on a farm and tried to intimidate and entice residents into racial conflicts. Their efforts failed.

Nevertheless, a complaint of intimidation and trespassing is believed to have been lodged with the SAPS.

Farmers are advised to keep gates closed and not to engage in an argument but to write down the vehicle registration number, including details such as color and model, and then file a complaint with the local police.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Motorcycle riders campaign against farm murders An organization called BRAFM (Bike Riders Against Farm Murders), where farmers in Northern Transvaal remain grateful for their open campaign against f...
SAPS Colonel shot and killed, security guards robb... The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned in the strongest possible terms, the attacks and killing of Police Officer...
Farm attacks, bikers continue with awareness campa... Members of the 911 Bikers, toured through the Limpopo Province this weekend raising awareness on Rural Safety, mainly farm attacks, led by Pastor. TJ....
Motorcycle riders against farm attacks and farm mu... The Police in Gravelotte outside Phalaborwa, hosted the Rural Safety Awareness Campaign together with the Motorcycle Riders against Farm Attacks or Fa...