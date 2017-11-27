Dismissed police officer amongst serious criminals arrested

In an unprecedented move to deal a severe blow on Trio Crimes during this festive season, Intelligence led joint operations which were up and running until the morning of 26 November 2017, have yielded positive results following the arrest of 31 highly wanted suspects and recovery of stolen goods with the total estimated value of R3.5 Million.

The Police in Mecklenburg outside Burgersfort have arrested two suspects, aged 26 and 60 years, for possession of counterfeit goods in the form of different assortment of shoes.

This success follows a tip off from members of the community after they noticed boxes taken away from the bushes by a certain man while another one was observing the surroundings. The Police was notified and swiftly pounced on these suspects. Preliminary investigations have revealed that these recovered goods were from Mozambique and they were in transit to the Free State Province.

In the Makhado Cluster, a 34 year old man was arrested for a series of house breaking and theft business which he committed in a number of places within this Cluster and various suspected stolen goods were recovered.

In the Burgersfort, Thohoyandou, Mankweng, Seshego, Polokwane and Belabela Clusters, 19 suspects aged between 21 and 51 were arrested for a series of crimes ranging from carjacking, house robbery, business robbery to armed robberies.

The five suspects who were arrested in Polokwane and Bela Bela, include one who is a dismissed Police Officer who was attached to the SAPS Pretoria Central in the Gauteng Province and the other group which was terrorizing motorists along the N1 South in the Belabela and Pienansrivier areas.

During these arrests, the following items were recovered, Two firearms, three cars, cellphones, 15 ammunition and school bag.

These suspects have already started appearing before differrent Magistrate Courts throughout the Province.

The Provincial Commission Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has acknowledged the exceptional work done by the Police Operational Wing especially the Detectives and the Crime Intelligence Units in the Province. He further warned those who are continuing with their criminal acts that their days are numbered as they don’t have a place to hide and we will leave no stone unturned when dealing with them.

South Africa Today – South Africa News