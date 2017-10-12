Crimes perpetrated against children continue unabated

The Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba has condemned in the strongest possible terms crimes committed against children in some parts of this Province.

This condemnation is emanating after the police in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane arrested a 45 year old man who is a school teacher for sexual assault.

It is alleged that the suspect sent pornographic pictures through a cellphone to a 15 year old female learner on Monday 9 October 2017, and told her to send hers to him while she was at home.

The victim reported the ordeal to the parents who immediately opened a case at the local Police Station and subsequently, the suspect was arrested.

This after the arrest of a 52 year old medical doctor in Ritavi outside Tzaneen on the allegation of raping his patient in the consultation room.

Both suspects will appear before the Nkowankowa and Lebowakgomo Magistrates’ Courts respectively.

Child safety must be everybody’s business within our society especially people in the caliber of doctors and teachers who are expected play a leading and secondary role in the upbringing of children and this immoral deeds must be brought to an end, lamented General Ledwaba.

Police investigations still continuing.

