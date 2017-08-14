Business burglary, suspect arrested at Bloodriver village

Joint intelligence led operation, dubbed Operation Zonke was conducted at Mashau Bodwe village in the Makhado Cluster this weekend comprising of various Police Units focusing on drug related and Trio crimes.

In the Seshego Cluster, a joint intelligence driven operation dubbed Operation Cease Fire was conducted comprising of various Police Units focusing on incidents of burglary business.

During the operation, one suspect was arrested at Bloodriver village and the following property was recovered.

One laptop, various groceries, one 7.65 firearm and one magazine.

The arrested suspect in these operations, will appear in Court soon.

South Africa Today – South Africa News