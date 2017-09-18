Brutal murder of woman (82), Vergelegen

The Police in Jane Furse outside Lebowakgomo have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects who killed an elderly woman at Vergelegen C between 20:00 on 16 September 2017 and 02:30 on the morning of 17 September 2017.

It is alleged that the deceased Betty Phaswane, aged 82 years, was sleeping alone at home after her nephew left her at about 20:00 and went to the local tavern and when he came back in the early hours of this morning at about 02:30, he found the fridge’s door wide opened and his clothes scattered all over the room.

He went to the grandmother’s room where he found the door wide opened and the lifeless body of his grandmother lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

The Police were summoned and reacted swiftly where the crime scene investigations ensued and subsequently the manhunt hit the ground.

The motive behind this incident is still unknown at this stage but the Police investigations will tell.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of these suspects may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 0798945501 or the nearest Police Station or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

The South African Police Service in this Province condemns in the strongest terms possible, the continuous incidents of attacks and killings of elderly people in a number of areas recently.

Members of the communities are advised to put more safety measures on the elderly care to prevent this type of incidents to occur.

