Boy (6) found hanged at school, Polokwane

The South African Police Service in this Province is condemning acts of child neglect and poor child safety measures especially at Schools.

This condemnation is emanating from an incident which occurred in Seshego outside Polokwane where a six year old boy Mohau Mamaregane was found hanged on Friday 8 September 2017, between 11:30 and 12:30 midday at Dorothy Langa Primary School in Zone 2, Seshego.

It is alleged that the deceased, who is a grade one learner at this school, requested to go to the rest room and when he failed to return back to the class, another learner was sent to go and look for him and subsequently that is when this gruesome discovery was made.

The deceased was transported to the local clinic where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The motive and circumstances behind this incident is unknown at this stage but the Police investigations including the autopsy will tell.

Members of the communities including Educators are advised to put child safety first on the basis that their movement and whereabouts must be monitored at all times.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

