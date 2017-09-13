Boy (6) found hanged at school, Polokwane

0
Boy (6) found hanged at school, Polokwane
Boy (6) found hanged at school, Polokwane

The South African Police Service in this Province is condemning acts of child neglect and poor child safety measures especially at Schools.

This condemnation is emanating from an incident which occurred in Seshego outside Polokwane where a six year old boy Mohau Mamaregane was found hanged on Friday 8 September 2017, between 11:30 and 12:30 midday at Dorothy Langa Primary School in Zone 2, Seshego.

It is alleged that the deceased, who is a grade one learner at this school, requested to go to the rest room and when he failed to return back to the class, another learner was sent to go and look for him and subsequently that is when this gruesome discovery was made.

The deceased was transported to the local clinic where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The motive and circumstances behind this incident is unknown at this stage but the Police investigations including the autopsy will tell.

Members of the communities including Educators are advised to put child safety first on the basis that their movement and whereabouts must be monitored at all times.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Man (75) found hanging after he burns wife to deat... The Police in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen are investigating cases of murder and inquest incidents which occurred on the night of 11 September 2017 at abo...
Dealing in body parts, grave violation, fifth man ... Members of the South African Police Service Provincial Task Team and the Thohoyandou Cluster detectives on 12 September 2017, arrested the fifth suspe...
Police launch manhunt for four escapees, Bela Bela Police have launched manhunt for four awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the police cells in Bela Bela on the night of 10 September 2017. F...
Farm attack, murders in Zebediela, 7 Arrested In a relentless effort to deal with incidents of trio crimes including farm attacks in this Province, the Tactical Joint Task Team composed of the Pro...