Body parts netted by fisherman, Olifant River

The Police in Rakgoadi outside Groblesdal are investigating a case of inquest which occurred in Olifant River.

It is alleged that the deceased was reported missing on Sunday, 24 September 2017. Fishermen who were busy fishing at the Olifant River between Mogalatsane and Elandskraal, found some of his body parts.

When these fishermen were trying to hoek using the net, the net came out of the water with a human head and hand, they reported the matter to the Police who reacted swiftly.

The cause of the deceased’s death is unknown but the possibility that he might be eaten by the crocodiles may not be ruled out because the river is full of these reptiles.

The deceased aged 55 year old was positively identified by the family at the scene but his remains were to taken to the mortuary for autopsy and his identity will then be confirmed thereafter.

The local community are therefore advised to be careful when they cross the river because of the increased number of crocodiles in the river to prevent this type of incidents happening.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

