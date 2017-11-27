9 most wanted suspects arrested, Phalaborwa

In an unprecedented move to deal a severe blow on Trio Crimes during this festive season, Intelligence led joint operations which were up and running until the morning of 26 November 2017, have yielded positive results following the arrest of 31 highly wanted suspects and recovery of stolen goods with the total estimated value of R3.5 Million.

In the Giyani Cluster in the Phalaborwa area, a joint operation composed of the Crime intelligence, Phalaborwa Trio Task Team and the Hoedspruit Farm Watch arrested five suspects, aged between 23 and 42 years old, for a series of housebreaking and theft, house robberies and possession of suspected stolen properties.

The estimated value of the recovered items is around R200 000-00 and these suspects were terrorizing a number of places in the Phalaborwa, Hoedspruit and Maake Policing areas.

A further four suspects aged between 26 and 48 were arrested for house robberies and house breaking and theft cases which they committed in the Giyani, Vuwani and Thohoyandou areas. Several suspected stolen goods were recovered.

These suspects have already started appearing before different Magistrate Courts throughout the Province.

The Provincial Commission Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has acknowledged the exceptional work done by the Police Operational Wing especially the Detectives and the Crime Intelligence Units in the Province. He further warned those who are continuing with their criminal acts that their days are numbered as they don’t have a place to hide and we will leave no stone unturned when dealing with them.

South Africa Today – South Africa News