84 arrested in major trio crime crime operation

In a concerted effort to fight trio crimes and the mushrooming of incidents of possession of illegal firearms and drugs are contributing more to violent crimes in this Province, the ongoing joint intelligence driven operation composed of various police units that was up and running until early on the morning of 20 August 2017, has yielded successful results, especially in the crime infested areas.

In Seshego, Lebowakgomo, Makhado, Thohoyandou, Bela Bela, Lephalale, Polokwane, Maake, Makhado, Musina, Orichstad, Mankweng, Marble Hall, Modimolle, Tzaneen, Mahwelereng and Hoedspruit, eighty four suspects aged between 21 and 54 were nabbed for various offences ranging from carjacking, business robberies and possession of drugs and firearms.

During these arrests ,the following were recovered, drugs including Dagga and Nyaope, firearms and various assorted rounds of ammunition including various incriminating items such as balaclavas and knives and a stolen vehicle, Toyota Tazz.

The arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrate Courts

