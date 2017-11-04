3 arrested after brutal robbery, kidnapping and murder, Ditholong

0
3 arrested after brutal robbery, kidnapping and murder, Ditholong
3 arrested after brutal robbery, kidnapping and murder, Ditholong

The Police in Rakgoadi outside Groblersdal have arrested three suspects aged between 24 and 41, two of which are married, for a murder incident which occurred at Ditholong village.

It is alleged that the middle aged man of around 40’s was attacked, killed and robbed of his motor vehicle by unknown suspects.

The Police were notified and started with their initial investigations until the deceased was found killed and buried in a shallow grave in the bushes near the local river outside Leswena Game Farm.

This gruesome discovery follows his disappearance since October 2017 which was reported at Marble Hall Police Station where the search operation ensued.

The police manhunt for the suspects involved in this brutal killing was conducted by a dedicated team of detectives and Crime Intelligence who ultimately arrested three suspects all from Ditholong village.

During this arrest, the deceased’s car, which was already being resprayed and the instruments used to kill him were recovered.

These suspects will appear before the Motetema Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, murder, robbery and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Another ‘educator’ arrested for rape o... The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba is again condemning the prevalence of incidents of sexual offences perpetrated against mi...
Hawks nab administrator on 91 counts of fraud, Tza... Irene Pienaar (55) appeared briefly at the Tzaneen Magistrates’ Court facing 91 counts of fraud. She was granted R2000 bail with strict court con...
Municipal ward councillor arrested for corruption,... A 35 year old Polokwane municipality ward Councillor has been arrested by the Limpopo Hawks Serious Corruption Unit for alleged corruption. The sus...
Two arrested for harboring escapees, Louis Trichar... A twenty year old woman and 32 year old man were arrested on 30 October 2017, for Defeating the Ends of Justice and Possession of Stolen Property. ...