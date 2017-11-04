3 arrested after brutal robbery, kidnapping and murder, Ditholong

The Police in Rakgoadi outside Groblersdal have arrested three suspects aged between 24 and 41, two of which are married, for a murder incident which occurred at Ditholong village.

It is alleged that the middle aged man of around 40’s was attacked, killed and robbed of his motor vehicle by unknown suspects.

The Police were notified and started with their initial investigations until the deceased was found killed and buried in a shallow grave in the bushes near the local river outside Leswena Game Farm.

This gruesome discovery follows his disappearance since October 2017 which was reported at Marble Hall Police Station where the search operation ensued.

The police manhunt for the suspects involved in this brutal killing was conducted by a dedicated team of detectives and Crime Intelligence who ultimately arrested three suspects all from Ditholong village.

During this arrest, the deceased’s car, which was already being resprayed and the instruments used to kill him were recovered.

These suspects will appear before the Motetema Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, murder, robbery and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

