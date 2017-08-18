26 arrested in SAPS operation, Makhado

Operation Basadi was conducted at Makhado Cluster led by the Cluster Commander of Tzaneen, Major General Maggie Mathebula, Colonel Merlin Mabatha and all other women senior officers, Station Commanders and members from the four Clusters of Tzaneen, Giyani, Makhado and Thohoyandou.

The focus of the operation was road blocks, tracing of wanted suspects, drugs, sexual offences, stop and searches and raiding of illegal trading liquor outlets.

Other external members who formed part of this Operation were derived from the SANDF, Home Affairs, Traffic Department, VEP and CPF. They were divided into three groups targeting Makhado, Waterval and Mphephu policing areas.

During this operation, 26 suspects aged between 17 and 55 were arrested for various offences ranging from assault GBH, possession of dagga, public drinking and failing to comply with liquor licence conditions and others were sought for warrant of arrests. 18 Undocumented foreigners were arrested. 5 Traffic summons were issued.

The operation was conducted through road blocks, visiting of spaza shops, and searching of people. About 800 informational pamphlets addressing Domestic Violence, Sexual Offences “Breaking the Silence” and Second Hand Goods Act were distributed.

