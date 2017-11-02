Legal action against farmers that participated in Black Monday protest

It is with shock that the FF Plus learnt that some of the farmers that participated in the Black Monday protest action were served with a summons and we are taking up the matter with the Minister and Commissioner of Police, says Dr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

One of the farmers is the 69-year-old Mr Pieter Wagner from Modimolle. Mr Wagner has been summoned to appear in court in Bela-Bela on 2 November and he is being charged with organising an illegal protest as well as illegally blocking the road in terms of the Road Traffic Act.

According to Dr Groenewald, the legal action taken against the farmers is shocking and unacceptable as all the protests held across the country were peaceful.

“No-one, who took part in the countrywide protest marches, blocked the roads with burning tyres or rocks and no-one vandalised property. People of all races participated in the campaign of their own accord and it was for a legitimate cause, which is the unacceptably high number of farm murders taking place on the present government’s watch.

“With this attitude, the government is waving a red flag in front of all the peace-loving citizens of South Africa and the legal action is a slap in the face of the agricultural community in particular.

“The FF Plus was under the impression that the Minister approved of the protest action seeing as he was aware of it beforehand and he did not warn against it. Clearly the legal action taken against the farmers is a result of political pressure on the Minister.

“The FF Plus wholeheartedly supports the farmers in this matter and will do everything in its power on the political front to put pressure on the government to keep them from proceeding with the action against the farmers,” says Dr Groenewald.

