World war copper memorial plaques stolen, 8 arrested, Durban

Durban Central police conducted an intelligence driven operation in the Central Business District to follow up information with regards to four copper memorial plaques that were stolen on Gardner Street, outside the Durban City Hall last week.

The copper plaques were part of a memorial commemorating the South African Soldiers who died during the World Wars.

Eight suspects aged between 25 and 35 years were arrested and detained at Durban Central police station after they were linked to the theft of the copper plaques.

A 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition was also recovered. The arrested suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon on charges of theft and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The metal has been handed over to the South African Army for safe keeping while the investigation continues.

