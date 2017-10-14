Woman stabbed in the neck during Uvongo house robbery

At approximately 03h35 on Thursday morning 12 October 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a stabbing during a robbery at a house in Uvongo, KwaZulu-Natal.

Reports from the scene allege that the twenty-one-year-old female victim woke up during the house robbery and was then attacked and stabbed. No other other family members were injured. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

Paramedics attended to the victim and controlled her bleeding. She was seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck. Once stabilised, she was transported by a Netcare 911 ambulance to a hospital for further assessment and care.

The SAPS and a local security company were also at the scene.

