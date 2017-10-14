Woman stabbed in the neck during Uvongo house robbery

Arrive Alive

0
small-knife

At approximately 03h35 on Thursday morning 12 October 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a stabbing during a robbery at a house in Uvongo, KwaZulu-Natal.

Reports from the scene allege that the twenty-one-year-old female victim woke up during the house robbery and was then attacked and stabbed. No other other family members were injured. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

Paramedics attended to the victim and controlled her bleeding. She was seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck. Once stabilised, she was transported by a Netcare 911 ambulance to a hospital for further assessment and care.

The SAPS and a local security company were also at the scene.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Three injured during Eston shootout Three men, believed to be in their 30s, were left seriously injured during in a shootout on the R603 near Eston, KwaZulu-Natal. ER24 paramedics, al...
Business robbery foiled, 4 arrested, Ladysmith Four suspects are set to appear today in the Ladysmith Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. On 12 Oct...
Storm leaves Durban shack dwellers destitute In the aftermath of Tuesday’s storm, shack dwellers in Durban have been picking up the pieces, hanging up their blankets and clothes, and trying to dr...
Operations partially resume at Port of Durban Marine operations at the Port of Durban have partially resumed following disruptions caused by inclement weather experienced this week. On Wednesda...